Robbery charges withdrawn on New Ken man accused of robbing Family Dollar

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Charges were withdrawn Thursday against a man who had been accused of robbing a New Kensington store in January.

Scott Croghan, 28, of New Kensington had been accused of robbing Family Dollar on Freeport Street in the city's Parnassus section. The charges against Croghan that were dropped include robbery, theft and receiving stolen property.

Assistant District Attorney Larry Koenig said charges against Groghan were withdrawn Thursday afternoon “for additional investigation.”

New Kensington Detective Sgt. Jim Horwatt said charges were withdrawn “pending additional testing of evidence.” Croghan's attorney, Robert E. Mielnicki, was unavailable for comment.

Police said the robber grabbed about $125 and four or five packs of cigarettes at about 10 p.m. Jan. 9.

Croghan is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bond. He could be released from jail on the robbery charges depending on how officials handle detainers from Allegheny County.

Croghan faces drug charges related to a Jan. 22 incident in Monroeville.

Plum police charged him with child endangerment stemming from a Dec. 26 incident. He faces a preliminary hearing in that case on Wednesday before District Judge Linda Zucco.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com.