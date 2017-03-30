Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

New Kensington fire being investigated as possible arson, fire chief says

Valley News Dispatch | Thursday, March 30, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Heavy smoke pours into part of New Kensington's downtown as firefighters regroup to battle a blaze near the corner of Fourth Avenue and 10th Street on Thursday, March 30, 2017.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Six local fire companies battle a blaze at the corner of Fourth Avenue and 10th Street in New Kensington on Thursday, March 30, 2017.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Six local fire companies work to contain a fire from spreading to other structures along 10th Street in New Kensington, on Thursday, March 30, 2017.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
New Kensington Fire Chief Ed Saliba works to ventilate a building on Thursday, March 30, 2017. A structure caught fire at Fourth Avenue and 10th Street in the city.

Updated 17 minutes ago

Firefighters from six companies battled a fire Thursday night in an abandoned building in New Kensington's downtown, and worked to keep flames from spreading to adjacent structures.

New Kensington fire Chief Ed Saliba said the fire in the building near the intersection of Fourth Avenue and 10th Street is being investigated as possible arson.

The building also caught fire about three years ago, he said.

Firefighters received the call around 7 p.m. and still were on scene at 10:30 p.m. New Kensington police are investigating, and Saliba said the state police fire marshal was on scene. Four New Kensington fire companies, one from Lower Burrell and one from Arnold responded, Saliba said.

