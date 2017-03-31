Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Charges expected in Thursday's New Ken arson
Chuck Biedka | Friday, March 31, 2017, 12:33 p.m.
CHUCK BIEDKA
New Kensington firefighters douse a second rekindle of a blaze in a vacant building along Fourth Avenue and 10th Street just after 9 a.m. Friday. Officials say the buildling was intentionally set ablaze on Thursday evening, March 30, 2017.

Updated 44 minutes ago

New Kensington police are preparing to file charges next week for Thursday night arson of an already burned out 10th Street storefront.

Police Sgt. Sam Long said Friday that an 18-year-old area woman and 12 and 10-year-old boys are apparently responsible for the latest arson.

A state police fire marshal also investigated.

Police won't say yet why the three are suspects. The boys are in the custody of parents.

The abandoned building and an adjacent one were initially hit by arson about three years ago. A man accused of the first arson was prosecuted.

The building is part of a group of three on the block that have been condemned and slated for demolition since mid-2015. The building rekindled twice, once at 4 a.m. Friday and again at about 9 a.m.

Firefighters fought the initial blaze Thursday around 7 p.m. and still were on scene late into the night.

Four New Kensington fire companies, one from Lower Burrell and one from Arnold responded, Saliba said.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com.

