Penn State New Kensington signs lease for entrepreneurial center

New Kensington soon will be home to an entrepreneurial center at Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street, through a partnership between the Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corp. and Penn State New Kensington.

The two entities Friday announced an agreement for the New Kensington campus to lease nearly 5,000 square feet from the WCIDC.

The WCIDC is in the process of purchasing the building and property at 701 Fifth Ave. from Swank Young Developers.

Officials said the center will help to stimulate economic growth in the city by offering shared working spaces. In the evening it will be a place for aspiring entrepreneurs, providing support and business programs to Penn State New Kensington, community college and local high school students, plus representatives of small businesses looking to expand.

“The county has developed a strong partnership with Penn State New Kensington, and I'm excited we can work together developing the entrepreneurial center,” said Gina Cerilli, a county commissioner and chair of the WCIDC.

“This center will be the first of its kind in Westmoreland County, and it will be an asset for not only the people using it but the entire community.”

The entrepreneurial center is expected to open this fall.

“We see the center bringing new energy into the area and spurring development along New Kensington's Fifth Avenue,” said Kevin Snider, chancellor of Penn State New Kensington.

The project has been more than a year in the making, after its first location — the former Hart's Department Store on Fourth Avenue — fell through. Financing and funding requirements eliminated that location.

