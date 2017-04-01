New Kensington: Ambulance carrying pregnant woman involved in crash

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Five people were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries late Friday night when an Oklahoma Borough ambulance carrying a pregnant woman collided with a car in New Kensington, an Arnold fire chief said.

The crash happened at 11:40 p.m. at the intersection of Route 366 and Freeport Road, said Christopher O'Leath, chief of Arnold Company No. 2.

O'Leath had been responding to a fire call in Arnold when he came upon the crash and stopped to help.

“It was very chaotic,” O'Leath said.

O'Leath said four EMS workers and the pregnant woman, who was not hurt, were taken to hospitals by ambulance. The female driver of the car was taken to a hospital by a private vehicle.

O'Leath, who is a paramedic, said he knows the EMS workers who were involved in the crash. He is grateful no one was seriously hurt.

“Obviously that intensifies the situation when you're dealing with your own,” he said.

The intersection was closed for about an hour and a half, O'Leath said. He could not say what caused the accident and referred questions to the New Kensington Police Department, which is handling the investigation.

New Kensington police Chief James Klein could not be reached for comment.