Valley News Dispatch

Upper Burrell's gas and oil development ordinance being challenged

Matthew Medsger | Tuesday, April 4, 2017, 12:06 a.m.

Upper Burrell resident Patricia Troiano thinks a natural gas driller wants to build gas wells in a part of the township where they are not allowed.

As such, she is challenging parts of the township's ordinance regarding gas and oil development and whether it allows gas well drilling in areas zoned a certain way.

The Upper Burrell zoning hearing board met Monday to schedule a series of hearings designed to help the board decide if a challenge brought by Troiano has merit enough to invalidate the ordinance.

The board will begin hearing testimony May 10.

Monroeville-based Huntley and Huntley plans to construct the gas well pad east of Guyer Road, between Bethesda Drive and Delberta Road.

Troiano lives nearby. She claims that installation of the pad would violate the state constitution and devalue her property.

According to Huntley and Huntley Vice President Jennifer Hoffman, the gas well pad will include about four wells.

Before work can be started, the company needs to obtain a conditional use permit from the township.

Troiano's challenge states that township ordinances were amended in 2011 to include conditional-use permissions for natural gas compressor stations and oil or natural gas wells in agricultural-residential zoning districts.

Troiano's property is zoned that way.

Agricultural-residential districts are designated “to provide for agricultural activities and low-density, single-family residential development in the more remote rural areas of the township.”

Troiano claims, that industrial oil and gas development doesn't fit that definition.

Hoffman declined to comment on the legal challenge.

Zoning Hearing Board Solicitor Harlan Stone advised the board of a similar challenge recently brought before Mt. Pleasant Township in Washington County.

Stone said that challenge stretched for six months, through nine scheduled hearings and the testimony of more than three dozen people.

“We're probably going to need a larger room,” Stone said.

“It's a major undertaking. I think it's something we have to expect multiple hearings over a longer period of time than we are accustomed to; this is not our normal variance situation.”

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675 or mmedsger@tribweb.com.

