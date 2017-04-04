Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Vandergrift looking at $2.5M bill to comply with stormwater regulations

George Guido | Tuesday, April 4, 2017, 12:06 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Vandergrift is staring at a possible $2.5 million bill to comply with upcoming federal stormwater regulations.

Borough engineer Lucien Bove on Monday night estimated the cost of compliance with the MS4 program as in the neighborhood of $2.5 million over five years starting next year.

That amounts to a sewer increase of about $20 per household per month.

The MS4 program is an unfunded mandate related to the federal Clean Water Act. The program is intended to remove pollutants from stormwater that ends up in tributaries, creeks and rivers.

Vandergrift is hoping for a program waiver, but solicitor Larry Loperfito said waivers and getting more difficult to obtain.

Bove and Loperfito said the municipalities they serve can't find any way to avoid the federal mandate.

“Small communities like Vandergrift are powerless,” Loperfito said.

At one time, the state had a reimbursement fund, according to Bove.

“The (state) Legislature has not replenished the reimbursement fund,” Bove said. “There are grants available to municipalities in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed east of the (Alle-Kiski Valley) region. It's frustrating.”

Council authorized Bove to seek the waiver or any sort of relief available by the Sept. 17 deadline.

Officials said among the provisions is a requirement that orders municipalities to include a buffer zone where no building or earthmoving could take place.

But in a town built up like Vandergrift, they said, it would be difficult to create such a district.

Loperfito said he advises residents to contact their state legislators.

Vandergrift might collaborate with nearby municipalities to hold a public seminar before the Sept. 17 compliance date.

George Guido is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.