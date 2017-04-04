Vandergrift looking at $2.5M bill to comply with stormwater regulations

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Vandergrift is staring at a possible $2.5 million bill to comply with upcoming federal stormwater regulations.

Borough engineer Lucien Bove on Monday night estimated the cost of compliance with the MS4 program as in the neighborhood of $2.5 million over five years starting next year.

That amounts to a sewer increase of about $20 per household per month.

The MS4 program is an unfunded mandate related to the federal Clean Water Act. The program is intended to remove pollutants from stormwater that ends up in tributaries, creeks and rivers.

Vandergrift is hoping for a program waiver, but solicitor Larry Loperfito said waivers and getting more difficult to obtain.

Bove and Loperfito said the municipalities they serve can't find any way to avoid the federal mandate.

“Small communities like Vandergrift are powerless,” Loperfito said.

At one time, the state had a reimbursement fund, according to Bove.

“The (state) Legislature has not replenished the reimbursement fund,” Bove said. “There are grants available to municipalities in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed east of the (Alle-Kiski Valley) region. It's frustrating.”

Council authorized Bove to seek the waiver or any sort of relief available by the Sept. 17 deadline.

Officials said among the provisions is a requirement that orders municipalities to include a buffer zone where no building or earthmoving could take place.

But in a town built up like Vandergrift, they said, it would be difficult to create such a district.

Loperfito said he advises residents to contact their state legislators.

Vandergrift might collaborate with nearby municipalities to hold a public seminar before the Sept. 17 compliance date.

George Guido is a freelance writer.