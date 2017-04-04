Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Florida man has federal court appearance on armed bank robbery charges
Chuck Biedka | Tuesday, April 4, 2017, 12:06 a.m.
Robert Charles Stiver

A Florida man accused of robbing banks in Harmar and Shaler late last year has had state charges dropped so he can face federal ones, instead.

Robert C. Stiver, 68, of Pompano Beach, Fla., and formerly of Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood, is accused of robbing an Allegheny Valley Bank in Shaler on Nov. 2 and a First Commonwealth Bank on Alpha Drive in Harmar on Dec. 9.

Allegheny County police arrested Stiver the next day at Pittsburgh International Airport. Police said he had about $1,500 and four packets of heroin on him.

Stiver has been in the Allegheny County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bond ever since.

Harmar police withdrew the Dec. 9 charges on Monday but those charges will be prosecuted in federal court. The same goes for the Shaler robbery charges.

Stiver is set to appear before a federal magistrate in Pittsburgh on Monday afternoon for an initial court appearance on armed bank robbery and related charges.

According to his arrest papers, he is accused of assaulting a person and putting a life into jeopardy at each bank. He also is accused of taking the money by “force, violence and intimidation” by waving what local police described as a “western-type revolver.”

Harmar police said the robber pointed the revolver at tellers and told them to empty all of the cash drawers. He is accused of making off with about $5,700.

Police say surveillance video shows him leaving the bank to the adjoining Meadows off-track betting parlor parking lot where he got inside a white hatchback, which investigators was rented.

Stiver also is accused of getting about $2,000 in the Shaler case.

Shaler police charges were earlier withdrawn against Stiver as well in preparation for federal charges.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com.

