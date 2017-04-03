Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Fire destroys duplex in Harwick, Springdale Township

Matthew Medsger | Monday, April 3, 2017, 5:42 p.m.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Firefighters battle a fire at a duplex at 214-216 Spring St. in the Harwick neighborhood of Springdale Township on Monday, April 3, 2017.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Firefighters battle a fire at a duplex at 214-216 Spring St. in the Harwick neighborhood of Springdale Township on Monday, April 3, 2017.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Firefighters battle a fire at a duplex at 214-216 Spring St. in the Harwick neighborhood of Springdale Township on Monday, April 3, 2017.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Firefighters battle a fire at a duplex at 214-216 Spring St. in the Harwick neighborhood of Springdale Township on Monday, April 3, 2017.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Firefighters battle a fire at a duplex at 214-216 Spring St. in the Harwick neighborhood of Springdale Township on Monday, April 3, 2017.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Firefighters battle a fire at a duplex at 214-216 Spring St. in the Harwick neighborhood of Springdale Township on Monday, April 3, 2017.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Firefighters battle a fire at a duplex at 214-216 Spring St. in the Harwick neighborhood of Springdale Township on Monday, April 3, 2017.

Two Springdale Township families are homeless because a fire Monday afternoon destroyed the duplex where they lived.

Firefighters were called to 216 Spring St. in the Harwick neighborhood shortly after 5 p.m.

Allegheny Valley Fire Company Chief Kevin Funkhouser said no injuries were reported and pets were safely removed from the home.

A family of four occupied one side of the home, a family of three the other, according to resident William White.

White said he had just gotten home from work when smoke detectors started sounding.

“I was watching ‘Judge Judy,' ” he said.

Funkhouser said a fire at one side of the duplex spread to engulf both sides.

The blaze was hot enough to catch a neighboring house on fire, but that was quickly extinguished.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation late Monday.

Funkhouser was unable to provide an estimate of damages, other than to say both sides of the duplex are unlivable.

Representatives from the Red Cross were on scene to assist the two displaced families.

The fire blanketed nearby Route 28 with heavy smoke near Exit 12 (Cheswick/Springdale).

Volunteers from Allegheny Valley, Cheswick, Rural Ridge, Frazer and New Kensington responded.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675 or mmedsger@tribweb.com.

