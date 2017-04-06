Vandergrift store, Nature's Best CBD, to offer cannabis-based health care line

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For more information about the company visit www.naturesbestcbd.com .

Amy Bufalini is launching a business in Vandergrift that will sell medicinal products derived from the cannabis plant — but she doesn't need a medical marijuana license.

That's because the oils and creams sold in the store contain only a miniscule amount of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the chemical in marijuana that causes people to get high.

The store, which is set to open this weekend, comes as Pennsylvania reviews permits for medical marijuana dispensaries after last year becoming one of more than two dozen states to legalize the drug to treat specific ailments.

Bulfalini doesn't need a license because her store, the first Pennsylvania franchise of Colorado-based Nature's Best CBD, isn't in the medical marijuana business. The company-branded products it sells have a low amount of THC and aren't classified as a controlled substance or illegal drug.

The products are made from cannabidiol, or CBD, which is oil extracted from industrial hemp, a variety of the cannabis plant with a low concentration of the chemical in marijuana.

Hemp is grown for industrial use, such as making paper and textiles, and also is used in foods, skin care products and health supplements.

Bufalini claims the Nature's Best CBD products can help with conditions including inflammation, anxiety and seizures. Many sell for about $70 per bottle.

They are considered a dietary supplement and don't require her to have a special license because they don't fall under Pennsylvania's new permit requirements for medical marijuana dispensaries.

Vandergrift Mayor Lou Purificato said he thinks people may be confused about what kind of products will be sold at the store.

He said hasn't received any feedback from residents, however. He doesn't have any strong feelings either way about it selling hemp oil products.

“I think it's a precursor to legalized marijuana,” Purificato said.

Dr. Antoine Douaihy, professor of psychiatry and medicine at University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, said it's not uncommon for people to have trouble understanding the difference between CBD products and medical marijuana products.

“Both of them come from the same plants, just different parts,” Douaihy said. “The U.S. laws define the hemp as all parts of any cannabis sativa plant containing no psychoactive properties.”

Douaihy said while there has been some medical research that shows the potential benefits of CBDs, it's not enough to be conclusive.

“They definitely will have some medicinal properties, but at the same time we don't have enough studies that show us what these properties (are),” he said.

“I'm really hopeful that we will see more studies that can be done to look at these potential substances that could have very much of an impact.”

Douaihy said although there are potential benefit to CBDs, it's hard to know exactly what you are getting because the products aren't regulated for quality.

Dr. Bryan Doner will speak during the grand opening of Bufalini's store about the medical marijuana movement and how it fits into the health care system.

Doner works at ACMH Hospital in East Franklin. He's also CEO and co-founder of Compassionate Certification Centers, a medical marijuana marketing and consulting company that offers guidance to service providers and patients in states where medical marijuana is legal, as well as states with pending legislation.

“Probably about three to four years ago I started reading about the clinical and scientific research that was out there on medical cannabis,” Doner said. “What I found was that physicians and health care providers really were not provided with a baseline education about the science about this.”

Doner said products like the one's Bufalini will be selling are most commonly recommended for conditions that involve chronic pain or nerve pain as well as seizures or muscular conditions.

“The big advantage of having a store is people get to come in and actually talk to me to try to figure out which is the best route for them to help alleviate their pain or help with any other conditions,” Bufalini said.

State Rep. Joe Petrarca, D-Washington Township, will also attend the grand opening on Sunday.

“I think its great,” he said. “What that is is it's another tool in healing and the healthing process.”

Petrarca was involved in the legislation last year to get medical marijuana legalized in Pennsylvania.

“I think we're on the road to helping a lot of people,” he said.

The idea for the store grew out of a personal story that took Bufalini to Colorado, a state that is one of the most progressive in legalizing marijuana for recreational and medical use, where she had planned to open a medical marijuana business.

Bufalini began researching natural products that relieve pain when her son, Jesse, was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy more than 20 years ago.

She discovered cannabidiol products in 2013 when she went to Colorado to try to get a license to sell medical marijuana. She planned to move there with Jesse to provide him with relief.

She didn't get that license because she hadn't lived in Colorado for two years, but she found what may be the next best thing with the cannabidiol products.

She said applying one of the creams to her son's arm gave him almost immediate relief and he gained some mobility back in his arm.

“He raised his arm, and that was the first time (he had raised it) in a long time,” she said.

Starting Sunday, Bufalini will sell 16 products ranging from oils that can be taken orally to topical creams.

She views the business as her calling.

“I found out my purpose,” she said.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680 or emilybalser@tribweb.com.