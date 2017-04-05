Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Former Cheswick auctioneer Pletcher ordered to pay $60K restitution to theft victims
Chuck Biedka | Wednesday, April 5, 2017, 12:33 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

An auctioneer who sold collectibles for some former clients and kept the money for himself avoided jail but will have to pay more than $60,000 in restitution.

Daniel Kenneth Pletcher, 46, of Unity, Westmoreland County, pleaded guilty to one count of deceptive business practices and two counts of theft.

Allegheny County Judge Beth A. Lazzara sentenced Pletcher last week to seven years' probation. She also ordered him to begin making payments to the seven victims within 30 days.

Pletcher's attorney, Kenneth J. Haber, blamed a downturn in business for his client's problems and said he was working on a repayment plan.

“He had a very successful business for 12 years. He never had any issues whatsoever,” Haber said. “Then there was a downturn in the economy and his business.”

The items, which were sold through an auction house in Cheswick where Pletcher worked, included pottery, oil paintings, glassware, furniture, quilts and stained glass.

The auction house owner told investigators that the money wasn't remitted to her after an auction on Memorial Day 2014 and a later sale.

A detective with the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office told the court she filed charges after Pletcher did not follow through fully on a promise to pay the victims.

The detective said she finally spoke to Pletcher last year and he told her he had health problems but would contact each of the people and settle their accounts.

She said he did so in just one case, prompting her to file charges.

Pletcher was sentenced to probation last March 28 as part of a plea deal in which prosecutors dropped several other charges of theft and deceptive business practices.

Haber said Pletcher was in the process of leaving the business when the charges were filed.

“He is no longer an auctioneer,” Haber said.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com.

