Allegheny Valley directors to decide on arming school police officer

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Allegheny Valley School Board is hashing out the details of arming the district's new school police officer.

The board in February hired Thomas Downing, a retired police officer, to fill the new position. He is a school district employee.

Downing had retired as a patrol sergeant from Findlay.

Superintendent Pat Graczyk said that while Downing is sworn in and working in the district's schools, he is not armed. Graczyk said the district did not want Downing to carry a gun until policies were in place governing that.

The school board is slated to take a first vote on a pair of policies on Monday.

Graczyk said Downing will have both a sidearm and a weapons locker, but the type of weapons would be kept confidential.

“I'm not going to permit him to walk around the building with a rifle,” Graczyk said.

Downing has his own weapon, and the district will reimburse him for ammunition, Gracyzk said.

Downing would likely only have handcuffs while at public after-school events; Graczyk said the district does not want to see children taken from the schools in handcuffs.

Board member Stephen Puskar asked if the school board could limit Downing to carrying a Taser instead of a gun. Graczyk said the board has the discretion to do that.

Board President Larry Pollick said that in a worst-case scenario, he would want the school's police officer to have a gun because a Taser wouldn't stop an attacker.

Puskar questioned the enforceability of a policy forbidding the school police officer from carrying a weapon while off-duty.

“Who are we to tell him ... that he can't wear a weapon when he is off-duty?” Puskar said.

Graczyk said Downing has a concealed carry permit and therefore can legally carry a gun to and from school. If he did not have a permit, Graczyk said the policy could mean he couldn't carry it when he left school grounds.

Graczyk conceded he wasn't certain and that the language could be cleared up. Puskar agreed.

“I don't want to vote on a weapons policy on ‘I thinks,'” Puskar said.

Graczyk said Downing has attended two training sessions for school police officers.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701 or brittmeyer@tribweb.com.