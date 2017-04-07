Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Fawn officials concerned about hydrant maintenance

Tom Yerace | Friday, April 7, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 24 minutes ago

The Fawn Supervisors are willing to renew the township's membership in the Fawn-Frazer Joint Water Authority but want fire hydrant maintenance issues addressed.

Supervisors Chairman Dave Montanari said the township's participation in the authority is coming up for a 50-year extension.

But as part of Fawn's agreement, he wants a system included by which the authority notifies the township and Fawn's two fire companies when there is a problem with a fire hydrant.

He said it was an issue that emerged at least 15 years ago. He said it led the township to withhold its $18,000 annual membership fee.

“We asked them to paint them, sleeve them or let us know if they are not working,” Montanari said.

He said the authority complied with the request but in recent months has grown lax about that.

Montanari cited a recent example where a hydrant near Outdoor Life Lodge apparently was sheared off by a vehicle.

He said when he asked firefighters at Fawn Township Fire Co. No. 1, they told him that the authority had not contacted them about it.

“At the bare bones minimum, we have to know these hydrants are functional,” Montanari said.

“There is no worse feeling than pulling up to a hydrant and not getting water,” said Supervisor Cliff Thompson, former township police chief and a longtime firefighter.

Terri Hessom, office manager with the Fawn-Frazer Joint Water Authority, said all the fire hydrants in Fawn are working.

The incident with the hydrant along Outdoor Life Lodge Road happened in December, Hessom said, and the authority fixed the hydrant “right away.”

Hessom said state police were called to the scene. She said it was their responsibility to notify emergency personnel that the hydrant was out.

Hessom said Fawn supervisors can come and discuss their concerns during Fawn-Frazer Joint Water Authority board meetings. The next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. April 17 at the authority's office on Donnellville Road.

Montanari said the township is not threatening to withhold its participation this time.

“We want to do this, but we want to have a caveat,” he said. “We want something every six months or every year to show they let us know that these hydrants are working.”

He said the supervisors want “some teeth” in the membership agreement that gives them the option to perhaps opt out of the authority or withhold membership fees if the authority fails to follow through.

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer. Staff writer Madasyn Czebiniak contributed to this report.

