Tarentum eyes Dreshar Stadium overhaul
Madasyn Czebiniak | Wednesday, April 5, 2017, 12:01 a.m.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Dreshar Stadium in Tarentum may get a makeover next year. Photo taken Tuesday, April 4, 2017.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Dreshar Stadium in Tarentum may get a makeover next year. Photo taken Tuesday, April 4, 2017.

Updated 2 hours ago

Tarentum is eyeing renovations at its historic Dreshar Stadium.

The well-used borough landmark has been getting on in years.

The stands are rusted and need to be sandblasted and repainted. The railings have to be replaced. A Belgian block wall that runs along the stands also could use some work.

“It is in dire need of some attention,” said Borough Manager Mike Gutonski.

The borough is seeking a Redevelopment Authority of Allegheny County Gaming Economic Development Fund grant to pay for the repairs, which Gutonski said could cost up to $500,000.

He plans to finalize how much money the borough will apply for next week. Grant applications are due April 21. Council approved seeking the grant Tuesday night.

“We're looking to put in batting cages for the kids, update the bathroom facilities,” Gutonski said. “I'm even seeing if we can put in a walking trail or a track around the stadium on the interior. It's just a complete makeover.”

If the grant is approved, the earliest construction would begin would be late next year.

The stadium, which is along First Avenue, seats a couple thousand people. Originally known as RiverView Park, it was renamed in honor of Tarentum High School football coach John Dreshar in 1941.

Dreshar led his team to a WPIAL Championship in 1940 and was named Coach of the Year. He died from cancer in 1941.

Tarentum High School's Redcats played football there until the school merged with Har-Brack to form Highlands in 1968.

Springdale High School played varsity football there from 1973-77 while Veterans Memorial Field was being renovated.

Gutonski said upgrades are sorely needed because the area is well-used by the community.

“I don't want to see it get any worse than what it is now,” he said. “We have a lot of positive things going on the community, and I'd just love to add to it.”

Ben Hilty is director of football operations for Rams Youth Football Organization, which holds its practices on the fields near the stadium.

Hilty said stadium upgrades likely will bring more attention to his football program and to the area.

“I think it's a great thing,” he said.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702 or mczebiniak@tribweb.com. Freelance writer George Guido contributed to this report.

