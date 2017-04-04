Sinkhole in Tarentum causes traffic woes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tarentum work crews filled a sinkhole Tuesday that had closed traffic along Corbet Street between School Alley and East 10th Avenue.

Borough Manager Mike Gutonski had said the sinkhole was caused by a broken sewer line.

“They repaired it and found five breaks in the sewer line,” he said after crews were finished for the night.

“They put a temporary patch on it, and we'll be out in the next couple of days to put a permanent fix in place,” he said.

The hole, which formed near Duster's Funeral Home, grew to about 20 feet by 20 feet, Gutonski said.

The hole was about 4 feet square when the borough put a metal plate over it on Friday, but Gutonski called in a contractor because it kept growing and the road is heavily trafficked.

“We wanted to get it before it got really bad,” he said.

The hole was repaired by 9:30 p.m., and traffic had resumed normal flow.

Matthew Medsger and Madasyn Czebiniak are Tribune-Review staff writers. Reach Medsger at mmedsger@tribweb.com. Reach Czebiniak at mczebiniak@tribweb.com.