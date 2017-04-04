Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Sinkhole in Tarentum causes traffic woes
Madasyn Czebiniak | Tuesday, April 4, 2017, 6:42 p.m.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
A Tarentum public works crew clears out a trench they created while repairing a sinkhole that developed on E. 10th Avenue at Corbet Street on Tuesday, April 4, 2017. Traffic was re-routed for a time during the cleanup.

Updated 2 hours ago

Work to fix a sinkhole Tuesday along East 10th Avenue in Tarentum has reduced traffic to a single lane.

The hole, which is near Duster's Funeral Home, is about 20 feet by 20 feet wide, Borough Manager Mike Gutonski said.

The hole was about 4 feet square when the borough put a metal plate over it on Friday, but Gutonski called in a contractor because it kept growing and the road is heavily trafficked.

“We wanted to get it before it got really bad,” he said.

Gutonski said it may have been caused by a broken sewer line.

He could not immediately say when the problem would be fixed. Workers were working on repairs at about 6:30 p.m.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702 or mczebiniak@tribweb.com.

