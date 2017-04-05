Newly appointed New Kensington Council member settles in

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

New Kensington Council's newest member had his first day in the public eye Tuesday, following his appointment by a panel of Westmoreland County judges.

Councilman Doug Aftanas rejoins council after just one year off.

The city's newest official is also its most experienced: Aftanas previously served from 2003-15, when he did not seek re-election.

On March 21, a panel of seven judges appointed Aftanas to fulfill the remaining nine months of former Councilman John Regoli's term. Regoli resigned in January citing health concerns.

The appointment fell to the county judges after city council failed to choose a replacement.

In filling Regoli's seat, Aftanas also takes his position at the head of the city's public safety department.

Aftanas said he has reached out to Regoli.

“We had a very nice discussion regarding the daily operations of the code enforcement office, the fire department, dilapidated properties, blight, opening dialogue with neighboring communities, contacting federal and state officials for monies available for possible short-term and long-term solutions, economic development and more,” Aftanas said.

Aftanas has worked closely with the city's fire department in the past. His first action will be to reacquaint himself its inner workings and that of the code enforcement office, both of which he will oversee.

“I've worked closely with Chief Ed Saliba over 12 years that I served, understanding how the fire department works but also keeping up with the buildings,” he said. “Now I want to find out if there is equipment that is needed.”

Aftanas said the fire department functions very well under Saliba's leadership, but he hopes he can help secure the funding required to get them the trucks and other things they need to do their jobs.

An election to follow

If Aftanas is to remain on council next year, he'll have to stave off several challengers.

Ron Balla Jr., Amos Glenn and current Councilman Todd Mentecki also have filed Democratic Party nomination petitions for one of next year's two open seats.

No Republican submitted a nomination petition for the May primary.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675 or mmedsger@tribweb.com.