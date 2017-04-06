Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Freeport mulling changes to school district website

Emily Balser | Thursday, April 6, 2017, 12:01 a.m.

Updated 28 minutes ago

Freeport Area School District officials hope to improve the accessibility and appearance of its website this spring by switching providers.

The school board is expected to decide next Wednesday if its wants to change from its current website host, Schoolwires, to a new host, SchoolPointe.

Superintendent Ian Magness said the switch would cost the district a one-time $3,900 set-up fee and an annual cost of $3,900. The district pays about $6,200 annually for its current services with Schoolwires.

“We will have a much more robust product for much less money,” Magness said.

The district would agree to a three-year contract with SchoolPointe if it decides to switch. Magness said the district needs to update its website to be accessible for people with disabilities, which includes features such as captions and text-to-speech.

Those features are required by the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“(The) website is out of compliance with ADA,” Magness said.

He also hopes the website will be easier to navigate for not only students and parents, but also potential homebuyers who are interested in the district.

The website would also feature a notification system that would link to its social media pages to share what's happening in the district.

“We haven't been good at showing a lot of the good news,” Magness said.

He said the school has a separate notification system for emergencies that would remain in place.

The switch would take place on July 1.

Gym doors to be replaced

The school board is expected to vote on replacing a set of doors to the high school gymnasium for nearly $20,000.

Magness said the district has been replacing many of its doors to make sure the school is secure.

He said many of the doors at the high school are more than 30 years old.

The project will be paid for out of the capital projects fund.

Magness said he hopes the district can replace two more sets of doors in May.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680 or emilybalser@tribweb.com.

