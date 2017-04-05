Upper Burrell natural gas well pad decision delayed

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It appears that a decision regarding a controversial natural gas well pad in Upper Burrell won't be coming soon.

One hurdle involves approvals that Huntley and Huntley Energy needs before it could install and operate a pad containing three gas wells on the Slahtovsky family farm off of Geyer Road.

Another involves a zoning challenge brought by a neighbor.

And then there's public sentiment voiced at Wednesday night's supervisors meeting that the township should wait until a series of court rulings regarding natural gas well drilling elsewhere in the state are decided.

The ordinance that allows gas wells in agricultural-residential zones is being challenged by a resident through the township's zoning hearing board.

The series of hearings that challenge requires will take months. The next is May 10.

In addition, Huntley and Huntley also needs approval from the township planning commission.

And the proposal is now in a comment period, where entities like the state Department of Environmental Protection will weigh in on issues like erosion and sediment control.

Some ask board to delay action

Several residents among the nearly 40 people who attended Wednesday night's supervisors meeting urged the board to wait until a series of court rulings regarding natural gas well drilling are decided.

Solicitor Steve Yakopec told the residents that the township has to proceed on requests.

Resident Ron Slabe cited reports of problems expressed by residents in Carroll Township, Washington County that a Marcellus shale well caused deafening noise, excessive dust and sleepless nights.

One Carroll resident reported that he has had to change compressors twice on his air conditioner because of dust accumulation.

“If you think this will not change your quality of life, think again,” Slade told supervisors.

A representative of Huntley and Huntley to the township supervisors Wednesday that sound walls will be added to the drilling area.

“This (supervisors) board is in a no-win situation,” Yakopec said. “There's passion on both sides.”

“It's always like I'm trying to defend myself,” said Ken Slahtovsky, owner of the proposed gas well site. “My house is the only house near there, and it's 1,000 feet away — more than double what the ordinance says. My cows won't mind the well.”

In other drilling-related action Wednesday, the supervisors gave the OK for Geo Kinetics to begin conducting seismograph surveys on township property to see if natural gas deposits can be detected.

Supervisors turned down a proposal by Potomac Mineral Group to buy the township's oil and gas rights.

George Guido is a freelance writer.