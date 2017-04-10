Resident questions Allegheny Township supervisor's bid for project

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An Allegheny Township resident is concerned about Supervisor Joe Ferguson submitting a bid for a township project, but state ethics officials say as long as he was removed from the process and abstains from the vote he isn't violating any laws.

“We see this process particularly in more rural municipalities where the public official may have some type of a business,” said Rob Caruso, executive director with the state Ethics Commission. “The commission has not found those to be a violation as long as there's complete transparency and the public official abstained from participation.”

Concerns about the move bubbled up when township resident Jack Fleishner questioned whether it was appropriate for Ferguson to submit a price quote on providing heating and air-conditioning units for the township building.

Ferguson, one of the three township supervisors, operates Ferguson Heating and Air Conditioning, a family-owned business in the township.

His was one of three such businesses contacted by Township Manager Gregg Primm to provide price quotes on selling and installing two rooftop air-conditioning units.

The quote from Ferguson's company came in the lowest at $15,055.

The other quotes were from JB Mechanical, whose price was $15,150, and R.J. Staso Heating & Air with a price of $17,060.

Caruso said it's not uncommon for an official to bid on a municipal project as long as there's transparency.

“If there's going to be project that a public official would want to bid on, it has to be done through an open and public process,” Caruso said.

Ferguson was not present during Wednesday night's meeting to take part in the discussion of the quotes in advance of tonight's regular supervisors meeting.

Attempts to reach him by phone for comment were unsuccessful.

Fleishner said he “didn't think it was right” that Ferguson submitted a price quote. He said Ferguson's position could give him access to the other price quotes.

Primm said that sealed bids were not sought because the cost of the units was under the $19,000 threshold for formal bids set by state law. He said the price quotes are public information that anyone can see.

Caruso said under the ethics law any bid over $500 requires the official making a bid to remove themselves from the process.

Primm said that, as a rule, he does not disclose details on price quotes received to the businesses submitting them.

“Nobody in this particular case asked what everyone bid, and I didn't tell them,” Primm said.

He said the township sought prices from businesses that deal in either American Standard or Trane air-conditioning units, the brand of the current units. Ferguson handles Trane units, and Primm said that's why he was contacted.

That, and the fact that Ferguson provided HVAC services under contract to the township long before he was elected as supervisor in 2007, was why Primm said he called Ferguson's company.

According to Primm, Ferguson has submitted bids in the past but was not always successful.

He said Ferguson submitted a bid last year for two other air-conditioning units atop the township building but was several thousand dollars higher than the successful bidder.

At the direction of the other two supervisors, chairwoman Kathy Starr and Rennick Steele, Primm is seeking a legal opinion on the matter from township Solicitor Bernard Matthews ahead of tonight's meeting.

“That way we have it for future reference, too,” Primm said. “They become part of our file and part of our guidance.”

Matthews wouldn't comment on the issue directly, saying only that he would be advising his client on the matter.

Tom Yerace is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.