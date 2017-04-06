Brackenridge paving options being considered

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Brackenridge is planning to repave some streets this year, but council can't agree on all the ones that need to be fixed now.

John Stanzione, council vice president, and others on council want the borough to look at paving:

• Ninth Avenue, between Prospect Street and Penn Street;

• Union Avenue, between Mile Lock Lane and Penn;

• Third Avenue, between Morgan and Cherry streets.

“Ninth Avenue — we just replaced the waterline there so there's an open trench; we'd like to get that buttoned-up,” Stanzione said. “Third Avenue ... it's very wavy, so it needs some base repair. The road surface there is bad, and then Union Avenue, it's deteriorated so bad there's dirt showing in some of the spots.”

The borough has $65,000 budgeted for that work, which Stanzione hopes to be able to act on by May.

Verne Petz, street committee chairman, disagreed with Stanzione's suggestion to pave Union Avenue. He said not enough through traffic passes through there.

He said officials need to consider people who drive through Brackenridge, not just residents.

“You got streets (that are) deteriorating real bad: Mile Lock, the steel girders are bad, reinforcements showing through. You got parts of Hazlett (Avenue) literally falling apart, which you do not have up on Union,” he said.

Waterline work progresses

Related to the paving under consideration is a waterline project on Ninth Avenue.

The project encompasses three blocks, which are being done one at a time.

The section of Ninth, between Morgan and Penn streets, was completed March 31 and cost under $30,000.

Officials on Thursday gave the go-ahead to the borough's street department to start another block, between Morgan and Prospect streets. That will begin this month. Borough officials hope to finish the final part of Ninth, between Penn and Ohio streets, by the fall or next spring.

Stanzione said those parts should cost around the same amount of money.

Council considers buying tar spreader

Petz said Ninth Avenue will need to be patched now that the first phase of the project is complete.

He also said other streets in the borough need the same treatment.

So council is considering buying a tar kettle, which is used to fill cracks in the street. It could cost about $5,300. It would be paid for through Brackenridge's equipment fund.

East Deer would split the cost of the machine, which they would have for about two or three weeks a year, Petz said.

Brackenridge would likely need the machine for four to six weeks the first year and two to three weeks in subsequent years.

“It ought to be more than sufficent,” Petz said.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702 or mczebiniak@tribweb.com.