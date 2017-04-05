Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Eaglet hatch confirmed in Harmar

Valley News Dispatch | Wednesday, April 5, 2017, 11:03 a.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

The Harmar bald eagles just welcomed their first eaglet of the season, the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania said Wednesday.

The Harmar eagles have been nesting on a hillside above Route 28 for four years. Those birds, along with the Pittsburgh Hays couple, are the first bald eagles to nest in the area for at least 150 years.

Although Audubon and PixController of Murrsyville have live webcams trained on both nests, there are no views inside of the nest and experts have been looking for the feeding behavior of parents to determine if there is a hungry new eaglet.

Audubon expects the young bird to be visible on camera in coming weeks.

The Harmar Eagle Cam may be viewed at http://aswp.org/pages/harmar-nest.

