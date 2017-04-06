Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Acmetonia Primary School could start $12.6M upgrade project soon
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Thursday, April 6, 2017, 11:55 p.m.
Courtesy of Foreman Architects Engineers
This rendering shows a classroom addition planned at Acmetonia Primary School in Harmar. Construction is scheduled to start in July, and the building is to be ready to receive students from Colfax Upper Elementary School in Springdale for the start of the 2018-19 school year.



The Allegheny Valley School District is only a few months, and a few votes, away from the start of construction on the Acmetonia Primary School expansion and renovation.

“We're ready to move forward on this,” school board President Larry Pollick said.

The board will hold a special meeting on April 18 to approve sending the $12.6 million project's cost and design documents to the state Department of Education, said Terry Thompson, vice president of architecture for Foreman Architects Engineers.

The district is expected to begin seeking bids in May and award contracts in mid-June, Thompson said.

Construction would start in mid-July, with the goal of the building being ready to receive fourth- through sixth-grade students from Colfax Upper Elementary School for the start of the 2018-19 school year.

As of last month, Colfax had 205 students; Acmetonia's enrollment is just under 290, according to the district.

The Acmetonia project includes four additions to the Harmar school, which currently houses the district's kindergarten through third grades.

The largest would contain 16 classrooms, with four for each of Colfax's three grade levels and two rooms each for special education and special uses such as reading and math.

Moving students out of Colfax in Springdale comes after years of discussion, study and debate as board members struggled with a decision over whether to close the aging school or keep it open. The district's decision to close the school was made long before recent tests found elevated levels of lead in water from some of the sinks and a fountain in the building.

“The board has been patient and diligent to make sure that we had all the facts that we needed to make a decision we thought was best for our school district,” Pollick said. “Of course, that wasn't unanimous. They usually aren't when you have change of this degree.”

While School Director Stephen Puskar would have preferred moving Colfax's sixth-grade students to the high school, creating a middle school there, he said downsizing from three buildings to two is right for the district.

“The right thing to do isn't always the easiest thing to do,” he said. “But for the future of the district and our students, it's definitely the right thing to do.”

With the start of construction nearing, Pollick said there is a sense of relief.

“Relief that I believe we've made a decision that provides for the future needs of the school district and for a new generation of learners,” he said. “We've done it in a way that has been responsible financially.”

Puskar called this an exciting time.

“It's going to be a new era in Allegheny Valley,” he said. “It's an opportunity. We need to embrace this opportunity.”

While the public hearing in March was intended to focus on the Acmetonia project, several residents questioned the ultimate fate of the Colfax building.

While it's a foregone conclusion the district will close Colfax, Puskar said he expects the formal process to happen in spring 2018.

The district will then have to decide what to do with the building and the property. The district has the money to demolish the building; if not that, it would have to be maintained, Puskar said.

“We need to recognize this is going to change the landscape in Springdale Borough. We want to be a good neighbor with the borough,” he said. “This is a significant loss. There's going to be a hole there. We want to make sure we keep the community whole. We have a stake in that.”

A private or charter school moving into Colfax is something the district would not want, Pollick said. “We have enough schools here,” he said.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701 or at brittmeyer@tribweb.com.

