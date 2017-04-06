Remembering World War I soldiers from Lower Valley

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There are more than 100 people Carl Kusbit and other Springdale area veterans want to ensure are not only not forgotten, but honored.

The names on a plaque affixed to a wall near the bleachers at the Veterans Memorial Field football stadium are of Lower Valley residents who served the nation in World War I. Thursday marked the 100th anniversary of the United States' entry into what was described at the time as “the war to end all wars.”

Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1437 and American Legion Post 764 will gather at the field Saturday morning to rededicate a pair of plaques, which recently were refinished.

The VFW and American Legion share a home at the Springdale Veterans Association in the borough.

“We felt it was important to recognize those troops, or veterans, or local guys who put their lives on the line for our country in World War I,” said Kusbit, commander of the VFW post and an Army veteran.

Kusbit said he counted 126 names on one of the plaques, including one woman. The ceremony will include reading all of the names aloud.

He wasn't sure how old the plaques are, but said they were very dirty after years of not being cleaned. The two veterans groups split the $400 to $500 cost of having them cleaned where they are last year.

Kusbit said the veterans groups got the idea to do a local commemoration after donating to a World War I memorial planned for Pershing Park in Washington, D.C.

In addition to a reading of the names, the event will include remarks by VFW and American Legion leaders, local and state officials; a poetry reading; and performances of “The Star-Spangled Banner” and taps.

“It's so far back in history, we want to see them get the respect that they deserve,” Kusbit said. “We want to make sure those guys are remembered for what they did.”

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701 or at brittmeyer@tribweb.com.