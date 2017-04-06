Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Two-car, rush-hour crash causes Route 28 backup at Exit 14

Matthew Medsger | Thursday, April 6, 2017, 6:18 p.m.
MATTHEW MEDSGER | Tribune-Review
A Jeep and a truck (far left) collided at the bottom of the southbound off-ramp of Route 28 and Bull Creek Road in Fawn during Thursday afternoon's rush hour. April 6, 2017

Updated 2 hours ago

A two-car crash during rush hour Thursday afternoon in Fawn backed up traffic at the Route 28 southbound off-ramp at Exit 14.

No one was injured in the collision, which occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m., but both vehicles involved had to be towed.

One of the drivers, Albert Gohn, of Fawn, said he was heading home from his first day at a new job.

“Now I don't have a way to get to work,” he said.

Fawn, Tarentum and state police responded along with a Fawn fire department.

Traffic resumed normal flow and both cars were cleared from the road by shortly after 5 p.m., though police were still on scene to direct the larger than normal volume of cars stacked up and waiting to pass the Route 28 ramps.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675 or mmedsger@tribweb.com.

