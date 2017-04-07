Arrest warrant, arson charges filed in New Kensington fire

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Arson charges have been filed against a woman accused of setting fire to an abandoned building in New Kensington on March 30.

According to court documents a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Asia Trammel, 18, of New Kensington on felony charges of arson and risking a catastrophe. She had yet to be taken into custody as of Friday afternoon.

Trammel is accused of setting fire to a condemned building at the corner of 10th Street and Fourth Avenue.

Trammel is described in court documents as a black woman with brown hair and brown eyes.

That building, which has been reduced to little more than a shell of fire-weakened bricks and burnt out timbers, was targeted by an arsonist in September of 2014. It and surrounding structures were condemned in June of 2015.

After the latest fire, New Kensington Detective Sgt. Sam Long said an 18-year-old area woman, now identified as Trammel, and two boys, ages 10 and 12, were suspects in the arson.

Police said the boys are in the custody of their parents.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @matthew_medsger.