Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Arrest warrant, arson charges filed in New Kensington fire

Matthew Medsger | Friday, April 7, 2017, 1:27 p.m.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Six local fire companies work to contain a fire from spreading to other structures along 10th Street in New Kensington, on Thursday, March 30, 2017.

Updated 29 minutes ago

Arson charges have been filed against a woman accused of setting fire to an abandoned building in New Kensington on March 30.

According to court documents a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Asia Trammel, 18, of New Kensington on felony charges of arson and risking a catastrophe. She had yet to be taken into custody as of Friday afternoon.

Trammel is accused of setting fire to a condemned building at the corner of 10th Street and Fourth Avenue.

Trammel is described in court documents as a black woman with brown hair and brown eyes.

That building, which has been reduced to little more than a shell of fire-weakened bricks and burnt out timbers, was targeted by an arsonist in September of 2014. It and surrounding structures were condemned in June of 2015.

After the latest fire, New Kensington Detective Sgt. Sam Long said an 18-year-old area woman, now identified as Trammel, and two boys, ages 10 and 12, were suspects in the arson.

Police said the boys are in the custody of their parents.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @matthew_medsger.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.