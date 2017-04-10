Harrision officials worry Village Green Apartment residents ignoring fire alarm

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When Steafany McCanch first moved into the Village Green Apartment complex in Harrison in 2014, she was scared when the fire alarm went off.

That fear dissipated into annoyance when it became a routine thing.

“I got so used to it always going off — somebody always pulling it — I was, like: it is what it is,” McCanch, 27, said. “It's just going to ring for hours.”

“I remember one time I shoved a sock in there ‘cause the fire alarm was literally right beside my apartment. It was a pain.”

The complex has experienced numerous instances where people have pulled the fire alarms as pranks, according to Ed Naughton, chief at Harrison Hills Volunteer Fire Department.

In fact, 90 percent of the calls Naughton's department has responded to there have been either for such pranks or cooking incidents.

McCanch used to take precautions when a fire alarm rang. She would go out into the hallway or walk upstairs to make sure nothing was happening, but stopped when she got used to it.

Naughton is worried that residents aren't showing the level of concern they should be when the alarms go off.

Recently, firefighters found towels stuffed into fire alarm bells to deaden the noise.

“We pull in there sometimes (and) people open their windows and say, ‘Should we get out?' ” Naughton said. “A lot of times, they don't even call 911. There's been alarms that went off that we've never even been dispatched to.

“It's a major life safety concern.”

Naughton said firefighters have been told by multiple residents that management for the complex has advised them not to call 911 unless they see fire or see or smell smoke. If a fire alarm goes off, they are asked to call maintenance to turn it off, he said.

“It shouldn't be that way,” Naughton said. “If there's a fire alarm or there's a problem, the fire department needs (to be) notified every time.”

The situation prompted Naughton to reach out to township officials to see if the complex can install a ring-down system and a lock box for emergency personnel. That way, a security company, not residents, would be responsible for calling 911, and firefighters could always get inside the complex.

Currently, firefighters have to wait for maintenance staff to arrive.

Management responds

Patricia Pendleton is the regional property manager for NDC Real Estate Management Inc., which manages the complex.

Pendleton said that at no point in time were residents discouraged from calling 911.

If there is a fire, residents are to leave their units immediately and call 911.

Pendleton said after 911 is alerted, maintenance is called by the fire department or answering service to turn off the alarms.

“Nobody's leaving the buildings when the alarms go off,” Naughton said. “Nobody comes out until we show up, and then everybody wants to tell us all the things that they're getting told. I'm going by what I'm being told by the residents. I have to pass that concern on to people.”

Lindsay Fraser, acting supervisor of the township zoning office, said she has tried to reach complex management on multiple occasions to schedule inspections but has not heard back.

Naughton said he has had trouble reaching management to voice his concerns.

Pendleton said neither the township zoning office nor the fire chief have reached out to her office or management at the complex regarding concerns or inspections.

She said her company “would definitely be willing to meet and discuss any ideas that (Naughton) may have to improve or simplify his department's response to the property.”

Citation threatened

The zoning office sent a certified letter, dated Thursday, to the complex.

The letter indicates that the complex is in violation of:

• Not having a lock box for emergency personnel;

• Not having proper permits for its alarms;

• Not undergoing a safety inspection.

The complex has two weeks to comply or the company will be cited, Fraser said.

Harrison doesn't have an ordinance requiring multi-unit complexes like Village Green to have a ring-down system, which is an automatic connection to emergency services. Fraser said she has spoken with emergency officials about possibly changing that.

“We are going to enforce the ordinances that we do have … while taking this opportunity to review our ordinance related to alarm systems, and explore adding something specifically regulating alarm systems in multi-unit housing,” Fraser said.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.