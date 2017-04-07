Man who police say stole a car in Harrison is arrested the following day in East Deer

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A man police say stole a car by hopping into the empty vehicle outside of a Harrison gas station on Thursday was arrested Friday on theft and drug charges.

Michael Joseph Spears, 24, no address available, faces theft and receiving stolen property charges from Harrison and misdemeanor drug charges from East Deer.

Spears has addresses in Tarentum and Brackenridge, but is known to move around the area, police said.

Harrison police said Spears took a car parked at the BP gas station on Freeport Road in Natrona Heights around 12:40 p.m. Thursday. The vehicle's owner had left the keys in the car while he went inside the store to buy something.

The car theft was captured on surveillance video. The video showed the person who took the car waiting for the victim to enter the store, and then entering the car and driving away.

Police said they showed the video to the public, who identified the person taking the car as Spears. Brackenridge police Officer Justin McIntire, who has had past dealings with Spears, also positively identified him, according to court documents.

Harrison police Det. Joseph Signorella said Spears was arrested around 2 a.m. Friday in East Deer. He was stopped driving the stolen car. He was found in possession of heroin and other drug paraphernalia, Signorella said.

Harrison police charged Spears with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, both felonies. East Deer police charged him with misdemeanor drug offenses.

Spears was last known to be in custody awaiting arraignment.

He is scheduled for preliminary hearings on both sets of charges on April 19 before District Judge Carolyn S. Bengel.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701 or at brittmeyer@tribweb.com.