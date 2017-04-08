Once nearly devoid of life, Roaring Run in Kiski Township stocked with trout

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A.J. Bione remembers when Roaring Run in Kiski Township ran red with mine drainage and was devoid of life.

Today, it's teeming with trout.

About 24 Roaring Run Watershed Association volunteers gave 600 trout a new home in the rollicking stream along a stretch of the 6-mile Rock Furnace Trail on Saturday morning.

Rock Furnace is one of two association trails sheltered between rugged hillsides — all just a few miles from Apollo. Rock Furnace joins the Roaring Run Trail, which follows the Kiski River.

The trails and surrounding land are owned by the association and operated for public use. And the trout were stocked for the same reason: to provide recreational opportunities for the public.

That's why the association is asking anglers to use barbless hooks and release any brook, rainbow or brown trout they catch so more people can enjoy them.

Many survived from stockings last year, and some wind up in the Kiski River.

"It was all mine acid drainage before. But a lot of work has been done by a lot of volunteers and the state," said Bione, an association director, of Roaring Run.

"I was involved in the late '80s and through part of the '90s. They had about 3 miles along the stream then. I just retired, so I will be much more active with the association," said Bione, who lives along Canal Road in Kiski Township, near the start of the Roaring Run Trail.

Older knees gave Bione the task of gatekeeper at the top of the Rock Furnace Trail.

"I'd rather do the gate than carry a bucket of trout and spill them — and me," he joked.

Stocking production line

Down the trail and just below the hulking, distinctive Camel Rock, association President Ken Kaminski and a knot of friendly, task-oriented men, women and youngsters gathered near a trailer laden with a special water tank and compressor.

B.J. Bellotti and Bob Bowman handed volunteers 5-gallon plastic buckets loaded with water and trout. The volunteers then rushed the fish to the stream and carefully released them.

The scene was repeated as the trailer and volunteers made their way down the trail along the stream.

Bellotti, Bowman, John Kokon and Chelsea Walker, all association directors, took turns on the trailer using a net to scoop up trout and put them into the buckets at the rate of about a dozen per bucket.

Getting the cold water-loving trout into the stream rapidly, but carefully, is very important, Kaminski explained. "They are very fragile. We have to get them into the water very soon."

Daniel Lewis, 13, of Acme, Westmoreland County, carried buckets with the rest.

"I like to see them speed away," he said.

"It's a lot of fun watching them swim off into freedom," added his mother, Mary Ann Lewis.

Bellotti doesn't fish, but she he enjoys seeing the habitat and wildlife and saving the Roaring Run corridor "for everybody."

The fish were purchased from the Black Legs Trout Nursery that is part of a Saltsburg-area sportsmen's club. The nursery raises fingerling trout obtained from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.

Starting small

The association started small but added land year by year. It now owns about 650 acres along the stream to protect the area from development, Kokon said.

"We accept donations and we have three races, one mountain bike and two foot races," he said, describing the association's fundraising efforts.

The Rau family, once from Apollo, donated about $30,000.

The Margaret Rau Nature Area along Roaring Run near the village of Edmon is named for the family.

Jim Fortuna of Parks retired from ATI-Allegheny Ludlum and starting walking along the trail five years ago. The fisherman was just added as an association director.

"It's important to give back to people," he said. "This is one way."

Association vice-president Tom Isman and Kaminski both cited that as an important reason they volunteer.

Both took part in the stocking, and Kaminski said there will be another stocking sometime during the fishing season.

Back at the trailhead, Bione remembers what the waterway, and even the Kiski River 6 miles downstream, looked liked in 1984.

"It used to be all algae. When they surveyed it, there was one frog. One frog. Look at it now," he said.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or on Twitter @ChuckBiedka.