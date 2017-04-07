Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
O'Hara house sustains 'moderate' damage, no one hurt
Mary Ann Thomas | Friday, April 7, 2017, 10:06 p.m.
MARY ANN THOMAS | Tribune-Review
The rear of this house in O'Hara sustained moderate damage in a house fire Friday night. No one was injured but two pets died, according to fire officials. April 7, 2017

Updated 4 minutes ago

No one was injured in a house fire Friday evening at 100 South Oak Hill Road in O'Hara.

However, a dog and two cats died in the blaze, which broke out around 8 p.m. in the rear section of the one-story home, according to George McBriar, chief of the Blawnox Volunteer Company.

The couple who lived in the house were not at home when the fire broke out.

Although firefighters were able to quickly knock down the blaze, the house sustained moderate damage, especially in the back of the home and a portion of the roof, McBriar said.

The cause of the fire is unknown, according to McBriar, who called in the Allegheny County Fire Marshal's Office to investigate.

Responding to the call were fire companies including Blawnox, Aspinwall, Fox Chapel, Pleasant Valley and Parkview.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at 724-226-4691 or mthomas@tribweb.com or on twitter @MaThomas_Trib

