One dead, one injured in Springdale Township fire

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A woman died and a man was injured when fire swept through their Springdale Township home early Sunday morning.

Springdale Borough police Chief Mike Naviglia, who responded to a report of the fire at 914 Main Street in the township's Harwick section around 2:30 a.m., dragged the man from the porch of the home but couldn't reach the woman inside.

“I booted the door and tried to get inside, but I couldn't,” he said.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Allegheny Valley Fire Chief Kevin Funkhouser said the house was burning on three sides by the time firefighters arrived.

“It was completely engulfed,” he said. “There was absolutely no way to go inside. This fire was too hot,” he said.

Funkhouser said about 25 firefighters from at least six departments were forced to encircle the house to keep the blaze from spreading.

The roof and upper stories collapsed into the basement.

At daylight, Funkhouser, investigators and police started to search the smoking rubble. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner took a body away just after 9 a.m.

Tax records show it was a six-room, single-family house with full basement. It was being rented.

The county medical examiner and fire marshal are investigating.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com or on Twitter @Chuck Biedka.