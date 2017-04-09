Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

One dead, one injured in Springdale Township fire
Chuck Biedka | Sunday, April 9, 2017, 11:18 a.m.
Mike Werries
Mike Werries
Mike Werries
Mike Werries
Mike Werries
Mike Werries
Mike Werries
Mike Werries

Updated 16 minutes ago

A woman died and a man was injured when fire swept through their Springdale Township home early Sunday morning.

Springdale Borough police Chief Mike Naviglia, who responded to a report of the fire at 914 Main Street in the township's Harwick section around 2:30 a.m., dragged the man from the porch of the home but couldn't reach the woman inside.

“I booted the door and tried to get inside, but I couldn't,” he said.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Allegheny Valley Fire Chief Kevin Funkhouser said the house was burning on three sides by the time firefighters arrived.

“It was completely engulfed,” he said. “There was absolutely no way to go inside. This fire was too hot,” he said.

Funkhouser said about 25 firefighters from at least six departments were forced to encircle the house to keep the blaze from spreading.

The roof and upper stories collapsed into the basement.

At daylight, Funkhouser, investigators and police started to search the smoking rubble. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner took a body away just after 9 a.m.

Tax records show it was a six-room, single-family house with full basement. It was being rented.

The county medical examiner and fire marshal are investigating.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com or on Twitter @Chuck Biedka.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.