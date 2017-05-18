Tarentum officials hope planned Family Dollar store opening will entice more business growth

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When it comes to the new Family Dollar store that's set to open in Tarentum's West Seventh Avenue commercial area, there are mixed reviews.

Borough officials envision the discount store spurring more development nearby.

But current store owners feel the addition could potentially hurt theirs or neighboring businesses.

Borough Manager Mike Gutonski said Tarentum has been trying for years to bring development to that area, which is the old Route 28 corridor.

His hope is that other businesses will be enticed by the Family Dollar store and come to the borough.

“We're hoping that it's contagious, that people see the positive things that'll be going on down in that area and people will want to jump on the bandwagon,” Gutonski said.

Mayor Carl Magnetta feels the same.

“I think it's going to open the whole area up,” he said.

Gutonski said borough officials were told that the store should open by late this year.

The store, roughly 8,300 square feet, will be on the corner of Center Street and West Seventh Avenue and feature a 3,000-square-foot parking lot with 22 spaces. The entrance to the parking lot will be off West Seventh.

The borough also is looking to demolish two buildings to the right of the Family Dollar site and its parking lot — meaning that whole area will be open for development.

“Our plan is to continue to try to get that developed,” Gutonski said. “We'd love to bring in some type of a fast food chain or something along those lines.”

There are some discrepancies with the timeline. Shelley Davis, a spokeswoman with Dollar Tree Inc., which operates the Family Dollar stores, said the store's set opening is scheduled for October 2018.

Gutonski said the borough will have a more concrete idea about the store's scheduled opening date following a meeting with project engineers May 31.

Family Dollar stores carry food products such as milk, bread, eggs and snacks. They also stock health and beauty aids, school supplies, hardware and automotive supplies, baby products, pet food, home products, toys and seasonal items.

Davis said the store's opening date is too far off to provide details on what food products it may offer.

“We're very excited to be joining the community,” Davis said. “Dollar Tree, itself, we've been in existence for more than 30 years, so we're very proud that both banners continue to grow and serve that need in the local communities.”

Some wary, some welcoming

Not everyone is thrilled about the new development.

Paul Perriello, the owner of Perriello Produce on West Seventh, is already thinking of selling his store, which offers deli meats, fresh produce, snacks and household items.

He said he can't compete with Family Dollar's prices.

“They don't sell lunch meat or produce, but they sell pop cheaper, they sell potato chips cheaper — they sell everything cheaper because it's a big box store,” Perriello said. “I can't buy the stuff as cheap as they sell it.

“The only thing that I have is the deli. I'm hoping I can rent this out to a pizza shop or somebody else. Maybe put in a smoke shop or something — sell nothing but cigarettes and tobacco products.”

Lorie Angely, who owns Secondhand Treasures along West Seventh, is also worried for Perriello's.

She said the Family Dollar store is “totally going to shut him down.”

“It's going to be a ghost town as far as small business owners go,” Angely said. “I feel there's no support for small business owners in this area.”

Magnetta said he hasn't heard from Perriello regarding the Family Dollar situation, nor does he foresee the Family Dollar shutting down Perriello's store, which has been around since 1991.

Magnetta believes there is room for both stores.

“If there's anything that we can do, I'd be glad to help him out, but you've got to do something yourself,” Magnetta said. “I'm not running his business. He's got to run his own business, and it's entirely up to him what kind of business he wants to do down there.”

Charles Beacom is co-owner and vice president of Chuck's Carpet Outlet, Inc. along West Seventh.

He thinks the Family Dollar will bring more foot traffic to his store.

“We don't advertise that much; we've always gone by word of mouth,” he said. “Any new traffic coming through our way, stopping, looking around, is obviously going to see us here.

“I think it's a good start. If that takes off and does well, I think other businesses (will) hopefully see that and start buying properties.”

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.