Valley News Dispatch

Allegheny Valley could approve arming school officer in May
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tuesday, April 11, 2017, 12:39 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Allegheny Valley School District's in-school police officer could be armed as early as May.

The school board Monday took an initial vote on a pair of policies governing the position and use of weapons. The board could vote in May to finalize the move.

Copies of the policies were not immediately available Monday night. They are likely to be slightly different when the school board votes on enacting them.

In response to previous questions from board member Stephen Puskar, district Solicitor Matt Hoffman said some of the policies' language is being reviewed and could be clarified.

Specifically, Hoffman said changes are being considered to language referencing the officer's possession and use of a firearm while off duty.

Hoffman said the policy is not intended to cover off-duty use of a personal firearm, and language on such matters doesn't belong in the policy, he said.

Puskar did not attend Monday's meeting. School Directors Salvatore Conte and Donald Rocco also were absent.

The district hired Thomas Downing, a retired patrol sergeant from Findlay, in February. He is a school district employee.

Downing has been sworn in and is working in the district's schools.

Once permitted, Downing will be carrying his own gun, officials said.

The district will reimburse him for the cost of ammunition used in required training.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter, @BCRittmeyer.

