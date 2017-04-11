Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Lower Burrell to mull new IT services provider after outage, official says

Matthew Medsger | Tuesday, April 11, 2017, 12:39 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

For two weeks recently, the computer network used by the Lower Burrell Police Department to file reports and retrieve legal documents was inaccessible to officers, Chief Tim Weitzel told council Monday.

The disruption in network service left the department operating “in the stone age,” Weitzel said.

“We are literally writing reports out by hand,” he said.

Weitzel said that police services didn't suffer in that time and that his officers are trained to operate “the old-fashioned way.”

But department administration ground to a halt, with officers unable to print warrants or arrest papers or to submit training information to the state.

“At the end of the day, without a computer, I can still go out and arrest a bad guy; that's my mission,” he said. “But we weren't able to search our database, like if I needed to search a name, nor could we enter new reports. Officers have been writing reports out long-hand; it was like going back to a 1960s-type office world.”

Weitzel said the system has been restored, with the exception of his departmental email account, which he still can't access.

“It's incredibly frustrating,” he said. “You can imagine the steam coming out of my ears.”

Councilman Christopher Koziarski said the problem will most likely result in the city needing new IT and network services.

Koziarski said that the tax office and city hall were affected by the network problem, though to not quite the extent the police department was.

The current IT company is paid for on a monthly, non-contractual basis, Koziarski said.

He said switching from one service to another would be no more difficult then selecting a new service and making the change.

Koziarski could not say how much the current network costs are on a monthly basis, but a year of service hasn't panned out.

“It's been a year, and it's just not working out,” Koziarski said. “We're going to have to make a switch again.”

Weitzel is looking for a network provider that can respond 24/7.

Weitzel invited council members to accompany him on a tour of an unnamed potential new IT vendor based in Monroeville, but admitted his knowledge of network problems is limited.

“I've been willing to call and follow-up on any leads,” he said. “But I'm a layperson when it comes to this; I'm cold-calling these places, and I don't really know what to do here.”

No decision was made about when any switch may occur.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @matthew_medsger.

