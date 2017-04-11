Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Allegheny Township must expand testing of stormwater runoff

George Guido | Tuesday, April 11, 2017, 12:36 a.m.

The area in Allegheny Township where officials must be concerned about stormwater runoff will be larger than anticipated.

Township officials Monday night found out its “urbanized area” expanded after the 2010 U.S. Census.

Thanks to development between 2000 and 2010, Allegheny Township has 2,028 acres — or 12 percent of the township — that's considered urbanized.

The township has to monitor about 800 inlets and outfalls for pollutants that could get into streams, creeks and tributaries.

Among the pollutants for which the township has to test are items such as detergents, oils and e-coli bacteria.

Water samples have to be taken at random outfalls and reported to the state Department of Environmental Protection.

The requirements for municipalities are derived from the federal Clean Water Act of 1974.

Steve Kanas, the township's MS4 coordinator, said that the township has to develop a sedimentation plan within the next five years. MS4 is the federal name for that program.

Allegheny Township and other municipalities have to have their plans submitted by September 2018 and have five years after that to implement the plans.

The township supervisors awarded a nearly $2,300 contract to Senate Engineering of Harmar to provide GPS rental, field map creation, data processing and pipe connectivity as part of the plan to be submitted.

Officials said the price might rise because of the enlarged area deemed to be urbanized.

Township farmers also have to comply with standards such as discarded fertilizer that could find its way to streams.

Company owned by supervisor gets contract

Supervisors awarded a $15,055 contract to Ferguson Heating and Air Conditioning to install two rooftop units at the township building.

The firm is owned by Township Supervisor Joe Ferguson.

Ferguson abstained from voting, as advised by township solicitor Bernie Matthews. Supervisors Kathy Starr and Ren Steele approved the contract, 2-0.

Ferguson can't supervise the project.

The township had to provide public notice of the bids.

Also bidding on the contract were JB Mechanical at $15,150, and R.J. Staso Heating and Air at $17,000.

“This is consistent with the way we've done things in the past,” Township Manager Greg Primm said.

George Guido is a freelance writer.

