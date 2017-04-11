Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Apollo to address safety by widening streets, adding sidewalks

Emily Balser | Tuesday, April 11, 2017, 11:50 p.m.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Jerrilyn Mollick (foreground, right) trims her lawn at North Second Street and Terrace Avenue in Apollo on Tuesday, April 11, 2017. North Second Street is among several streets in town that are scheduled to be widened and repaved and have sidewalks added.

Apollo officials hope this year's planned road improvements will make some of the borough's narrow streets easier to navigate for drivers and pedestrians.

The project includes street widening, paving and sidewalk installation on North Second Street, Hosehouse Alley and Park Avenue.

The borough is using part of the roughly $315,000 in grant money it received last year from the state Department of Economic and Community Development to pay for the work.

Mayor Jeff Held said vehicles end up driving on the curb as they try to get through North Second Street, which causes a concern for children playing at nearby Owen's Grove Park.

“We're trying to make it safer for them,” Held said.

North Second Street will be widened, and a sidewalk will be added. Park Avenue will be paved.

Hosehouse Alley will be widened and paved to make it easier for fire trucks from Fire Company No. 3 to get back to their station on North Fifth Street.

“Hosehouse Alley is a very narrow roadway,” Held said. “Fire trucks actually have to rub down both sides of the (neighboring) hedges.”

Council hired Plum-based A. Liber­oni Inc. It will be paid $218,000, with an option to build wheelchair ramps and create crosswalks for an additional $20,000.

“Our plan is to have it done this construction season,” said Rich Craft, borough engineer. “It probably won't be all wrapped up until the fall.”

Officials are waiting for the final right of way and easement agreements from residents who live on those streets.

“As soon as we have the right of way in hand, we can move forward,” Craft said.

The project also includes improving the walking trail at Owen's Grove Park.

“We're trying to improve the connectivity of the community to the park,” Craft said.

The borough must pitch in $100,000 in local money, too.

The rest of the grant money will be used next year to make improvements to Railroad Street. The borough has until 2019 to use all of the state grant.

Held said the work this summer shouldn't cause any issues with traffic flow.

“It shouldn't, because it's neighborhood streets,” he said. “The residents can self-detour.”

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.

