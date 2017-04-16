'An Evening for Mr. Ritzel' to honor late Leechburg music teacher

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Cost: Asking for a $5 donation, which will benefit the district's David Ritzel Memorial Scholarship fund

What: “An Evening for Mr. Ritzel,” a benefit concert in memory of Leechburg music teacher David Ritzel

A group of Leechburg Area alumni is planning a benefit concert in memory of Leechburg music teacher David Ritzel.

“An Evening for Mr. Ritzel” will be held Saturday and will feature music performed by alumni who had Ritzel as their teacher, and will share stories about Ritzel between performances.

Ritzel, 53, died unexpectedly in January while teaching. He taught music in the district for more than 20 years.

A $5 donation will be accepted at the door to benefit the David Ritzel Memorial Scholarship fund.

Rachel Grumet, a 2001 graduate, will be singing at the benefit. She had Ritzel for band and the school musical.

“He was one of those people that he could be talking to the whole room, but he fired you up so much to be part of this program … it felt like he was talking to just you,” Grumet said.

Cortney Christoforetti, a 2002 graduate, will play piano.

She had Ritzel for seventh-grade band, when he was first hired. She was able to watch him grow the district's music program until she graduated. She then went on to become a music teacher herself.

“Mr. Ritzel was really inspiring,” she said.

Christoforetti said Ritzel gave her his conducting baton when she graduated — a gesture that showed her he believed in her ability to continue with music.

“I was just speechless,” she said.

Christoforetti said the scholarship fund is a way for Ritzel's memory to live on and help future students.

“I feel like putting it in his name is a way to say, ‘that's one more person that he can inspire to go into music,'” she said.

Music teacher Robert Reams said he plans to attend. He worked with Ritzel for 12 years.

“He had a great sense of humor,” Reams said. “He was always telling jokes.”

The event organizers hope to see alumni as well as current students and staff come out.

“He really impacted our tiny little town in such a wonderful way,” Grumet said.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.