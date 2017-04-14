Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Leechburg School Board debating if students should attend Lenape Technical School full or half days

Emily Balser | Friday, April 14, 2017, 12:11 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

The Leechburg Area School Board is expected to decide this month whether to send its Lenape Technical School students on a half-day or full-day basis.

The board will hold a public forum April 26 for residents to give final input on the matter. Right after the forum, the board will choose a plan.

The district currently only allows students to attend Lenape on a half-day basis. Students are bused there for either morning or afternoon sessions and take core subjects, such as English and math, back at Leechburg High.

Leechburg Area has 53 students in grades 10 through 12 who attend the Manor Township vo-tech school on a part-time basis.

Sending students on a full-time basis would roughly double the cost the district pays to Lenape.

District Superintendent Tiffany Nix said Lenape's estimated tuition costs for next school year are $8,800 for half-day and $14,200 for full-day.

Junior Dallas Remaley has been advocating for months for the district to allow students to go to Lenape full time.

She said only full-time Lenape students are eligible to participate in extracurricular activities and the co-op program that places students with a business in their field — a resource she sees as essential.

“Having the job experience while also being able to go back to your classroom is very important,” Remaley said.

She said having an option to job shadow and work through a co-op can make students more responsible and better prepared to get a job after graduation.

She said Leechburg High prepares students for college, while Lenape prepares students to enter the workforce.

“They are preparing us for separate futures,” Remaley said.

Nix said any student at Leechburg Junior Senior High School could also take part in job shadowing or a co-op.

“We are more than happy to find you a job placement,” Nix told students Wednesday.

Nix said the benefit of being a small district is its ability to customize their learning experience.

Parent Sarah Zeigler said she has noticed an improvement in her daughter since she started attending Lenape.

“Her whole attitude and demeanor has changed,” Zeigler said. “Lenape has opened up a whole new world for her.”

Nix said district officials have been looking at aligning its schedules and calendar with Lenape to avoid scheduling issues.

She said the district is also working with Lenape to allow students to get credit for some of the classes they take at the vo-tech school, so they don't have to retake them at the high school. For example, students who are studying law enforcement at Lenape could get credit for a forensics class offered by the district instead of having to take it again at the high school.

Lenape accepts students from the Leechburg Area, Armstrong, Apollo-Ridge and Freeport Area school districts.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.

