Choices abound in New Kensington-Arnold school board election

Most voters in the New Kensington-Arnold School District will have a choice of new candidates for school board in the May 16 primary election.

Two of the district's three regions will have a least one race.

School Board President Robert Pallone is seeking re-election to his Region I seat against Craig McKinley, a Valley High School graduate who will turn 21 the day before the primary.

Pallone has been a member of the school board for 10 years. He is a brother of district Superintendent John Pallone,

Robert Pallone said he is the obvious choice for the board based on his experience and track record.

“I am the only candidate in Region I that has experience in managing multi-million dollar budgets in the private sector and in the school environment,” Pallone said. “Our school budget is larger than the combined budgets of our water authority, sanitary authority and both cities combined.”

He notes that since he has been on the board, the district hasn't raised the property tax.

Pallone said that he is proud of his time on the board but that he dislikes the way the school is judged based on the results of statewide standardized academic testing.

“I wish I had a magic wand to fix the high school scores, but I don't,” he said. “I would put our best students up against any school in the country, and our track record shows that. But we have to figure out how to raise the overall scores and get numbers out of the lower students.”

Pallone said that if re-elected, his next term will focus on delivering a quality education while watching taxpayer dollars.

McKinley may not have an incumbent's experience, but he said he brings a fresh perspective the board needs, that of a relatively recent member of the student body.

“That fresh perspective and new ideas from someone in a younger generation are what people should be looking for,” he said.

McKinley lost his first bid in the 2015 primary, just a year after he graduated from Valley High School.

He said he's running again to give voters a choice.

“I wasn't sure I was going to file,” he said, “but when I saw that the voters wouldn't have a choice in who they elected if I didn't run, I felt I had to.”

McKinley is the son of Arnold Councilman Phil McKinley.

Craig McKinley is cross-filed, but Pallone will only be on the Democratic Party ballot.

Pallone withdrew from the Republican ticket ahead of a legal challenge filed by Craig McKinley.

Region III

Three candidates are seeking two seats in Region III.

Incumbent Patrick Petit has been on the board for two terms and serves as vice president. He is a former New Kensington mayor.

Petit is a supervisor at the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County. .

Petit did not respond in time for this story.

Candidate Chelsea Stone describes herself as a social justice and environmental activist. She said seeking an elected office is the next step beyond activism.

“Words only go so far in the streets and on social media,” she said. “... I would rather try to win the position myself than continue to trust others to make the right decisions on behalf of my family and friends.”

Stone is a single mother and a Valley High School graduate. She said her two children will likely spend their entire academic careers in the district.

She said she hopes to bring more transparency to the board by helping to institute live streaming of school board meetings.

“It's not practical to expect parents and caregivers to attend every meeting or read the minutes,” she said.

Scott Bussard is a the only Republican seeking a seat.

However, all three Region III candidates cross-filed.

A lifelong New Kensington resident and Valley High grad, Bussard said he hopes to do what is best for the district and his family. His oldest son will graduate next year.

He hasn't always agreed with the board's positions.

“I hope to have the opportunity to ensure that my sons, along with every other student in the district, have the opportunity to obtain a quality education in a safe environment.”

Bussard also stressed the need to keep the district budget balanced.

Region II

In Region II, the only candidate, Carly Skinner, is cross-filed on the ballot. A write-in candidate would have to win one of the primary races for her to be challenged in November.

Skinner is seeking to replace Liney Glenn, who did not seek re-election.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @matthew_medsger.