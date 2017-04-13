Lower Valley Ambulance Service may seek funding fix via property tax hike

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Property owners in several Lower Valley communities could help pay for ambulance service through higher property taxes if one plan to help Lower Valley Ambulance Service is approved.

The financially struggling service is considering asking officials in the communities it serves — Cheswick, Oakmont, Springdale, Verona, and Harmar, Indiana and Springdale townships — for a ballot question that could earmark a small property tax increase for the service.

Ambulance service board President Tom Arneson said he is taking the advice of Harmar Supervisor Bob Seibert, who suggested a tax as a way of providing the service with a permanent funding solution.

At the same time, Arneson said the ambulance service is conducting an audit of its 2016 finances. That's needed because an alternative to the tax plan would be to ask member communities to make contributions to the ambulance service in their annual budgets, which municipal leaders said they wouldn't do without an audit.

“Our concern is just to select the best funding option we think will help us,” Arneson said. “Either way, there's pluses and minuses.”

The service based its request for contributions on covering an estimated $100,000 loss in 2016.

Each municipality was asked to contribute a portion of that amount based on its call volume — with the exception of Verona, which had recently joined.

None has responded to that request, Arneson said.

“We haven't received any guarantee of funds from anyone,” he said.

Seeking permanent solution

Arneson initially said the service was looking to follow the example of Springdale Free Public Library in pursuing a property tax referendum.

But the process is different for an ambulance company.

The library collected petition signatures to put a referendum on the 2014 primary ballot to collect a 0.25-mill property tax. It was approved in Springdale and Cheswick, and rejected in Harmar and Springdale Township.

Under state law, the governing bodies of boroughs and townships can levy a special tax of up to one-half mill to support ambulance, rescue and other emergency service squads.

“Processes are different because different laws are used to govern referendas for different issues,” said Ali Fogarty, spokeswoman for the state Department of Community and Economic Development.

Seibert said a tax enacted through referendum is the only way to get “permanent, reliable funding” for the ambulance service, as opposed to a contribution from a municipality's annual budget.

“Councils change, and board members change,” he said. “They can eliminate an allocation to any organization.”

Cheswick Council President Paul Jack said his council decided the issue would be best addressed through the Allegheny Valley North Council of Governments.

“We look at this as being a regional issue,” he said. “It should be brought up in their future meetings to discuss.”

COG Executive Director Tom Benecki said six of the ambulance service's seven municipalities, excluding Indiana Township, are members of the council, accounting for slightly less than half of its total membership. He said he was checking to see if they were interested in meeting to discuss the ambulance service.

“The primary purpose of the COG is to provide a sounding board for any issue that might cross municipal borders,” he said. “This one does.”

Arneson said the ambulance service's board has not decided which option to pursue. If it decides on a referendum, he said they hope to place it on the November ballot. What millage would be asked for is not yet known.

“We'll put the options on the table to each municipality and see what they say,” he said.

Offices relocating

Meanwhile, Lower Valley is working on moving out of its Harmar office building, which is being sold following approval of a zoning change that allows a light manufacturing business to move into the building and its adjacent garage.

A closing is scheduled for April 28, Arneson said. The service will move its offices to rented space at the Taylor Building in Harmar, where it has a one-year lease, Arneson said.

Arneson said selling the building was a “big victory.”

“That will buy us some time,” he said. “It bought us a little more time to do a little more research and make a much better decision on how to proceed. It's enabled us to pay down some debt and do other things — but it's not the answer.”

The service also is considering options for dealing with an ambulance that is out of service with a blown engine. Nothing will be done until after the closing, Arneson said.

“We're fine running four rigs right now,” he said. “That's a decision we're going to make down the road.”

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701.