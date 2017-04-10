Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Fire in Freeport late Monday leaves family of 5 homeless

Matthew Medsger | Monday, April 10, 2017, 11:54 p.m.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Review
Emergency responders from Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Department work to contain a house fire in Freeport on Monday, April 10, 2017.

A family of five escaped unhurt from a fire that destroyed their house in Freeport on Monday night.

The fire that started on the third floor of 548 Franklin St. was reported shortly before 10 p.m.

Missy Libengood, the homeowner, said that her husband, father, and two boys were uninjured but shaken.

Libengood said that it was her 16-year-old son's birthday — firefighters were kind enough to rescue the boy's ice cream cake from the freezer.

When her other child began lamenting about the possessions he had lost in the home, Libengood told him several times, “It's all just stuff. It can be replaced.”

A pet ferret was missing.

The fire was believed to have been electrical in origin, according to Freeport fire Chief Jeff Weaver. The chief said a surge protector appeared to have been the cause.

“We're fairly certain that's where it started,” he said. “We found the surge protector overloaded with plugs.”

Weaver couldn't estimate the extent of the damage, other than to say that the house is a total loss.

Firefighters had the fire under control quickly, but their efforts were hindered by the narrow street, leaving fire apparatus stretched a few hundred yards in each direction from the house.

The Red Cross was called to help the residents, who were reportedly going to be staying with family.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675 or mmedsger@tribweb.com.

