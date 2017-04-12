Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Highlands slices, dices $2M in expenditures as it tries to balance budget

Tom Yerace | Wednesday, April 12, 2017, 11:45 p.m.

Updated 14 minutes ago

Highlands School District officials continue to whittle possible expenditures from budget requests as the June deadline for a budget passage draws closer.

Business Manager Jon Rupert said the district has cut more than $2 million in expenditures from “wish list items” that the various departments were asked to provide.

He said more cutting likely will occur before the board has a preliminary budget proposal to consider.

In February, he said the district could be looking at a $1 million budget shortfall, which was based on the early requests and revenue projections.

But Rupert said that since February, the district has received $274,000 in additional funds due to reimbursements from the state for the state's share of pension and Social Security costs.

Along with cutting items from the budget, another option, which Rupert discussed with the board in February, remains viable.

Rupert told the board at its meeting Monday that it can raise taxes up to 3.6 percent.

That equals an increase of 0.85 mills. That's the maximum it could go under the ceiling set by the state.

That would bring in an additional $522,000.

The current tax rate is 23.8 mills.

The board also could avoid a tax increase by filling in budget gaps with some of its $12 million budget surplus, according to Rupert. He said the district in the past has allotted as much as $3.1 million to use for the budget but has not had to dip into it.

Board member Eric Miles said he would like to see that money used for school maintenance. He mentioned roof leaks at the middle school as one example.

“It's great to hoard a bunch of cash,” Miles said, “but I think it's good to use some of it to get some of these things done.”

Board President Debbie Beale agreed. But she said the board has to look at the cost of repairs or improvements and form a plan before addressing them.

She said that's why board members have been encourage to do “walk-throughs” in all the school buildings. Beale said the idea is to get a first-hand look at what needs and problems exist and to prioritize them.

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.

