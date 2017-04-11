Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

2 Vandergrift men charged with sexual assault of child
Chuck Biedka | Tuesday, April 11, 2017, 11:50 p.m.
Courtesy of the Westmoreland County Prison.
Brian Andrew Redmond
Joseph Patrick Baker

Updated 2 hours ago

Testimony in a preliminary hearing Tuesday tied two Vandergrift men, charged separately, to assaults on the same victim, a child.

Joseph Patrick Baker, 42, of Vandergrift was held for court on charges of indecent assault, corruption of a minor and unlawful contact with a minor. A charge of having sex with a child was dismissed because, District Judge Cheryl Peck Yakopec said, there was no testimony to support that charge.

Baker is accused of sexually molesting the 9-year-old. The Tribune-Review is not identifying the victim.

The victim was allowed to testify at Baker's hearing after both prosecution and defense attorneys asked a series of questions to demonstrate the child knew the difference between right and wrong and between lying and telling the truth.

The victim testified that another man transported the child to Baker's residence last year and that man was present when Baker allegedly molested the child.

That man, Brian A. Redmond, 32, of Vandergrift, waived to court a charge of child rape and nine related charges — all tied to the same victim — just before Baker's hearing was held.

Baker's attorney, David Cercone, and Redmond's attorney, Kyle Baxter, both declined to comment after the hearing.

Redmond is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bond pending trial.

Baker was freed after being given a $100,000, nonmonetary bond.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com or on Twitter @Chuck Biedka.

