Arnold Council passes 'Quality of Life' ordinance

Arnold Council has passed what is being called the Arnold Quality of Life ordinance.

Both landlords and tenants can be cited.

Among other things, it prohibits residents from accumulating rubbish; storing junked vehicles; having indoor furniture, such as couches, outside. It requires residents to cut high weeds, clear snow from sidewalks and use proper containers for storing waste and garbage.

The lengthy list of terms and definitions of violations are available at city hall.

Violators would pay a fine between $25 and $300 and serve two days in jail if “payments are in default.”

The ordinance was developed because of the “failure of proper maintenance of properties and structures having a negative effect on the quality of life.”

City officials talked about having a town hall meeting sometime to discuss the ordinance with residents.

Trucking company on way

A new trucking company will soon be calling Arnold home.

City council on Tuesday night unanimously gave a conditional-use approval to Pirillo Transportation Co. to occupy a site in the 1300 block of Third Avenue.

Owner Chester Pirillo will start out with three 53-foot trailer trucks and hopes to expand to at least 10 trucks in the future.

An 80- by 100-foot office-maintenance building will be constructed. The lot is 120 feet by 374 feet and bounded in the rear by Ivy Alley near the New Kensington border.

“We'll start our day at 5 a.m. and work until about three or four o'clock (p.m.),” Pirillo said. “We won't have trucks coming in and out at all hours of the night.”

The area is zoned commercial/light industrial.

Council allowed Pirillo's building to sit just 10 feet from Ivy Alley instead of the required 25 feet.

Resident Gloria Mitchell, testifying for her elderly parents, said she is concerned about noise and fumes.

Pirillo said empty trailers will sit farther from her parents' residence and there will be no truck idling.

Shirley Houser of Third Ave­nue asked why all the houses on the block weren't torn down as originally planned in 2005.

Code Enforcement Officer Rick Rayburg said the redevelopment authority ran out of money.

“We deserve to live a peaceful life,” Houser said. “It's not fair to us.”

Alan Brock of neighboring L&L Development offered some parking spaces on his lot if Pirillo needed them.

“I want to be a good neighbor,” Brock said.

George Guido is a freelance writer.