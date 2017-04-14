Deer Lakes School Board looking at ways to deal with need for substitute teachers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Deer Lakes School Board is mulling over the best way to deal with the constant need for substitute teachers.

The board on Tuesday discussed hiring Source4Teachers, a New Jersey company that contracts with school districts to provide substitute teachers, but took no action.

A few directors expressed some wariness of hiring a contractor to provide substitute teachers.

The board also discussed several other options.

In general, the school directors asked the administration for more details, such as how acute the need for substitutes is, the difficulty in attracting and keeping them and the overall cost to the district.

Apollo-Ridge School District is one local district that uses Source4Teachers.

That board recently approved extending the company's contract for four years.

Deer Lakes Superintendent Janell Logue-Belden said the district has had a difficult time getting substitute teachers and said it is a common problem among area school districts.

“We need several substitutes each day,” Logue-Belden said.

“Are we better off hiring our own teacher as a substitute and say, ‘You're teaching seventh grade today' or ‘You're teaching fifth grade today'?” board member William Lupone asked.

“Do we have enough (need) to employ our own teacher?”

Belden said she didn't think so.

Company would cost more

Lupone raised that point because of the cost involved. Source4Teachers would charge the district $131 per day per substitute.

That's more than the two-tiered rate the district now pays substitute teachers it gets through the Northern Area Substitute Teacher Service Consortium, which is operated through the A.W. Beattie Career Center.

The district pays either $90 or $105 per day, depending on the number of days a substitute teacher works.

Under the four-year contract approved by Apollo-Ridge, that district will pay $118 per day the first school year with yearly increases up to $121 in the final contract year.

The substitutes would be considered an employee of Source4Teachers, not the school district, so the district wouldn't pay the substitutes any benefits. That would be up to the company. Board President Clara Salvi was concerned about the district's relationship with the various substitutes who have been loyal through the years.

Logue-Belden said the company would take on as many local substitutes as it can.

Salvi, however, noted many of them depend on substituting as a way to help fund their retirement through the Pennsylvania State Employees Retirement System (PSERS).

“Are our subs going to want to go with a New Jersey company that isn't going to pay (into the pension program)for them?” Salvi asked.

School Director Gary Torick said at one time the district had designated substitutes for each school building. District spokesman Jim Cromie said that was something that apparently was done on a retainer-type basis years ago.

Torick asked Logue-Belden to have the solicitor check on the legality and feasibility of instituting that kind of a system again.

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.