State police report details safety risks at Burrell High School

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Burrell High School could be made safer by improving lighting, having stronger access doors, separating the drop-off locations for cars and school buses, and adding short, sturdy posts that could stop a car from ramming the entrance.

That's according to a state police assessment of the high school's safety risks and security vulnerabilities.

“Some of them are really feasible and make a lot of sense. Some might be a little over the top,” Assistant Superintendent Matt Conner said.

Conner requested the assessment in 2013 and said a state police security team toured the school in October.

Conner said the report didn't come with a grade indicating how secure the building is considered to be.

State police did not return a request for comment.

Burrell's other schools weren't included in the assessment, but Conner said the improvements suggested for the high school could easily be made at the middle and elementary schools.

“I think we can do some things without spending a lot of money,” said high school Assistant Principal James Croushore.

According to Conner, the report stressed the need for the district to install cement posts, called bollards, in front of certain things like the main entrance so people can't ram their vehicles into them.

Some fixes already made, others planned

The high school already has met some of the recommendations, Conner said.

Several entrances are scheduled to be replaced with stronger doors this summer, and a suggestion that police and fire officials have keys to the building has been common practice for years.

Other suggestions are on their way to completion. For example, Conner said the school has several lock-down kits, used to sequester students in classrooms during an emergency, but he said more kits would be ideal.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675 or mmedsger@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @matthew_medsger.