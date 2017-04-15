Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

State police report details safety risks at Burrell High School

Matthew Medsger | Saturday, April 15, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 12 minutes ago

Burrell High School could be made safer by improving lighting, having stronger access doors, separating the drop-off locations for cars and school buses, and adding short, sturdy posts that could stop a car from ramming the entrance.

That's according to a state police assessment of the high school's safety risks and security vulnerabilities.

“Some of them are really feasible and make a lot of sense. Some might be a little over the top,” Assistant Superintendent Matt Conner said.

Conner requested the assessment in 2013 and said a state police security team toured the school in October.

Conner said the report didn't come with a grade indicating how secure the building is considered to be.

State police did not return a request for comment.

Burrell's other schools weren't included in the assessment, but Conner said the improvements suggested for the high school could easily be made at the middle and elementary schools.

“I think we can do some things without spending a lot of money,” said high school Assistant Principal James Croushore.

According to Conner, the report stressed the need for the district to install cement posts, called bollards, in front of certain things like the main entrance so people can't ram their vehicles into them.

Some fixes already made, others planned

The high school already has met some of the recommendations, Conner said.

Several entrances are scheduled to be replaced with stronger doors this summer, and a suggestion that police and fire officials have keys to the building has been common practice for years.

Other suggestions are on their way to completion. For example, Conner said the school has several lock-down kits, used to sequester students in classrooms during an emergency, but he said more kits would be ideal.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675 or mmedsger@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @matthew_medsger.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.