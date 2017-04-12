Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Troopers seek passenger in early Harmar car chase

Valley News Dispatch | Wednesday, April 12, 2017, 7:42 a.m.

State police are looking for a 28-year-old Arnold man who fled a vehicle after a high-speed chase that reached 105 miles an hour along Route 28 in Harmar Township early Wednesday.

Troopers from the Kittanning station are seeking Anthony Williams of Arnold in connection with the chase. A 23-year-old woman, also of Arnold, was apprehended at the scene and is facing numerous traffic charges including fleeing and eluding, reckless endangering and driving under the influence of alcohol and marijuana, police said.

Police said the incident began about 12:32 a.m. during a traffic detail when they observed a 2004 Acura sedan driving 105 miles per hour pass them northbound in a 55 miles per hour zone along the highway.

Police said the car attempted to exit Route 28 to enter 910 when it failed to negotiate a curve and travelled north off the highway berm into a grassy area. As the car continued sliding across Route 910, it came to rest on a safety island in the middle of the roadway, police said.

Troopers said Williams fled the scene prior to their arrival. The female driver, who was not identified, was taken into custody.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Williams is asked to call (724) 543-2011.

