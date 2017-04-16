Food, fellowship mark Sri Lankan New Year celebration at Pittsburgh Buddhist Center

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Children asked forgiveness of their parents, and spouses of each other, as members of the region's Sri Lankan community and others gathered in Harrison Sunday to celebrate the start of a new year.

The Sri Lankan New Year, or Sinhalese New Year, follows a lunar calendar and was officially observed Friday. The Pittsburgh Buddhist Center holds its celebration and blessing service Sunday so everyone can attend, said Damitha Karunaratne, of State College, the center's secretary and a native of Sri Lanka, an island country off the southern tip of India.

“This is a new beginning, a new start for the year,” said Rohan Seneviratne, who came to the United States from Sri Lanka in 1996 and now lives in Upper St. Clair.

Bhante Pemaratana, the center's chief monk, said the start of the new year is an opportunity to ask for forgiveness, make promise to be better and to rebuild relationships.

The ceremony included the traditional exchange of betel leaves, which are used for special occasions, in extending invitations and in asking forgiveness and expressing humility.

While there are many ways to renew one's self, such as with new clothes or a new hairstyle, “The best way to become new is renewing our relationships,” Bhante Pemaratana said.

The day's festivities began with offerings to the Buddha accompanied by chanting in Pali, the sacred language of Theravada Buddhism. Attendees then enjoyed traditional Sri Lankan delicacies, from spicy to sweet.

Children didn't wait for the traditional games to start. While everyone was eating, many used the cushions they and the adults had been sitting on to build a house, while others played outside.

While coinciding with the start of spring in North America, in Sri Lanka the celebration comes at harvest time, Karunaratne said.

“It's a big feast,” he said of festivities in Sri Lanka. “Everybody wants to eat.”

All were smiles as they worked their way around the center, a small, nondescript house on Route 908 turned temple, and to the food set up in the basement. Established in 2006, the center has plans to build a new shrine on its property and is slowly raising money toward that long-range goal.

Bhante Pemaratana was honored by a visit of his own two masters from Sri Lanka, the venerable Attangane Ratanapala Thero and Attangane Sasanaratana Thero. They are here to attend his graduation from the University of Pittsburgh on April 29, when he'll receive a doctorate in religious studies.

Bhante Pemaratana translated for Ratanapala, who said the new year offers a chance to reflect on one's life, identify faults and make corrections.

“Anyone can change their life and change for good. We can be better than earlier,” he said, making a comparison to the moon coming out from behind clouds. “We can change and be brighter than earlier.”

Sue Goodwin of Oakmont said she's been coming to the center for eight years. Going there for meditation classes, she said she found it to be a comforting, pleasant place.

“The monks are some of the most wonderful people in the world,” she said. “You just keep coming back. You never leave here feeling bad. You leave here feeling good.”

Jim Wasilowski, of Harrison, said coming to the center has been a life-changing experience for him. He's been coming for about a year, and Sunday was his first new year celebration there.

“I didn't know this place existed,” he said. “The monks have helped me tremendously. I haven't felt this good in 30 years.”

Compared to a traditional new year celebration often marked by drinking and partying, Wasilowski said the Sri Lankan New Year is more spiritual.

“It's more of a celebration of like-minded people,” he said.

Celebrations in Sri Lanka turned tragic this year after a massive garbage mound collapsed Friday evening in a town outside the nation's capital, Colombo. The death toll had risen to 26 on Sunday, according to news reports, and more people were believed to be buried under debris. Nearly 80 houses were destroyed and more than 150 were damaged.

“We will think about them today,” Bhante Pemaratana said.

