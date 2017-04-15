Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Lifelong New Kensington resident marks 100th birthday
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Saturday, April 15, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Jessie Kehris celebrates her 100th birthday at Logan Place in Lower Burrell on Saturday.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Jessie Kehris sits for a photo while celebrating her 100th birthday at Logan Place in Lower Burrell on Saturday. Seen in the frame is her 1935 high school photo from Ken Hi.

Healthy eating can help a person live to 100, but an occasional Oreo isn't going to hurt.

That's part of what Margo Xidis and Joanne Kehris say has helped their mother, Jessie Kehris, reach the century mark.

“She's a tough cookie,” Joanne Kehris said.

The sisters, two of four, were with their mother Saturday when she and other residents of Logan Place in Lower Burrell celebrated her 100th birthday. About 80 family members and friends gathered the weekend before for a party at Hill Crest Country Club.

Mrs. Kehris was born April 15, 1917, to Greek immigrants, Anastasios and Lambrini Rodites. She is the last surviving of nine children — six boys and three girls; her brothers all served in World War II.

“I was just praying all the time that they would all come back,” Mrs. Kehris said in a 2013 interview. “I watched them all come back, one by one.”

Mrs. Kehris was married for 42 years to Nicholas Kehris, himself a Greek immigrant. He died in 1982.

While Xidis said her mother enjoyed cooking, it was her father, a chef and coal miner, who taught her how to cook.

She has 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

A lifelong New Kensington resident, Mrs. Kehris moved to Logan Place, a personal care home, 10 months ago. She is the only centenarian among the home's 40 residents, said Brenda Daubner, its executive director.

Daubner described Mrs. Kehris as quiet, pleasant and friendly, eager to take part in activities and socialize with other residents.

“We all say when we get to that age, we hope we're like Jessie,” Daubner said.

Mrs. Kehris has been a lifelong member of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in New Kensington.

“Her family and her faith are what have sustained her all these years,” Joanne Kehris said.

Mrs. Kehris graduated from Ken Hi in 1935. Education was very important to her; all of her daughters attended college.

“She made sure we went to college even though it was a struggle for them,” Joanne Kehris said.

Xidis said she once suggested to her mother moving south to North Carolina, but she wasn't interested.

“She said she was born in New Kensington, she'd die in New Kensington,” Xidis said. “She just wouldn't leave. She's a die-hard New Kensingtonian.”

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

